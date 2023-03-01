Tigers sweep Gardner-Webb

Coming off a blowout win against Gardner-Webb in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, the Tigers were off to a slow start in game two but improved to 17-1 after their second win over Gardner-Webb, 4-1.

The Tigers extended their home wining streak to 15 games, dating back to April 16, 2022.

Lefthander Millie Thompson (6-0) started in the circle for game two of the afternoon. Thompson finished having allowed only three hits and one run with five strikeouts.

Clemson was off to a slower start in game two with the score remaining within one run through the first four innings. It was not until the bottom of the fourth that the Tigers started stringing plays together to extend their lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Arielle Oda stepped up to bat with runners on first and second. Oda singled down the left field line for an RBI, JoJo Hyatt advanced to second and Alia Logoleo scored to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead.

Soon after, Rachel Davenport doubled again down the left field line with two runners on the bases. Oda advanced to third and Hyatt ran home to extend Clemson’s lead to 4-1.

The sophomore righthanded pitcher Brooke McCubbin took over on the mound and allowed no runs and two hits to finish off the doubleheader.

The Tigers are set to face off against Syracuse this Friday at McWhorter Stadium at 4 p.m.

