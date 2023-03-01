What They Are Saying: Clemson draft prospects in combine media interviews

Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee, Trenton Simpson and K.J. Henry all met with the media on Wednesday morning at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Check out some of what the Clemson draft prospects had to say during their combine interviews:

Myles Murphy believes that his combination of size, strength and speed is what sets him a part from the draft class. He plans to meet with the #Bears this week. pic.twitter.com/TSUSmnyiKx — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) March 1, 2023

Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy said he hasn’t met with the Bears but plans to. Hopes to get across what a communicator, leader and now versatile he is — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) March 1, 2023

Clemson DL Myles Murphy said that he meets with the Steelers today. Said that he "loves" Mike Tomlin and watched the episode of @thepivot that the coach was on. pic.twitter.com/4UrSdgfRBa — Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) March 1, 2023

As you might expect, the @Raiders have been all over the defensive linemen here at the combine. Among them Clemson’s Myles Murphy, who they met with last night. pic.twitter.com/y8ZI0U741K — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) March 1, 2023

.@ClemsonFB DL Myles Murphy at the #NFLCombine. Wants to play on the EDGE in the #NFL and “collapse” that side of the offensive line pic.twitter.com/5PjiVJ7ate — KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM (@KOAColorado) March 1, 2023

Clemson DE Myles Murphy said he weighs 272 pounds with 13% body fat He said the main are of improvement he’s been focusing on in camp is his 40 time The market opened Murphy at 4.55s and has crept up to 4.57s Here’s what he said when I asked about his 40-yard dash target ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ioCYaYp9dy — Eric Froton (@CFFroton) March 1, 2023

My type of player will teams be getting in #Clemson DE Myles Murphy? Discipline is the main trait, but quick reaction is another. pic.twitter.com/p5E6Z5LnFV — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) March 1, 2023

Hint: He is that guy. pic.twitter.com/wpk80VXDRo — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) March 1, 2023

.@ClemsonFB DL Bryan Bresee at the #NFLCombine. “It’s a dream come true to be at the #NFL Combine” pic.twitter.com/4Zb3ygIdJF — KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM (@KOAColorado) March 1, 2023

Clemson DL Bryan Bresee said he has known Mike Tomlin since his freshman year because Tomlin is always there. Bresee said he is doing all drills this week in an effort to quiet some of the talk about his health. pic.twitter.com/XarJpz1WLU — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) March 1, 2023

Asked Clemson DL Bryan Bresee about playing with Trevor Lawrence for a year and how it would be to do so again with the Jaguars: “Trevor was a great leader. Was a great guy to have in the locker room.” pic.twitter.com/lR18alZnQP — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) March 1, 2023

Bryan Bresee said he's a unique player with endless drive and versatility. Said teams vary in where they see him lining up based on what they like to do. pic.twitter.com/DyFcNOl9Z3 — James Yarcho (@JYarcho_BUCS) March 1, 2023

Clemon’s Bryan Bresee could be the successor to someone like Zach Allen in Arizona. Huge man. Says he loves J.J. Watt. pic.twitter.com/cLI4n3HNEe — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) March 1, 2023

It’s a big week for Clemson’s Bryan Bresee, coming off two seasons with multiple health issues. I asked him about his health, and he said, “I feel great. I feel really, really good.” Not a big surprise, obviously, but Bresee also confirmed he has met with the #Steelers. pic.twitter.com/c1029jLxLZ — Chris Halicke (@ChrisHalicke) March 1, 2023

Bryan Bresee talks about playing in a HITs philosophy system, his passion for playing beyond the business of football, and also mentioned he has spoken with the Chicago Bears. pic.twitter.com/0Lmh3A4tBw — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) March 1, 2023

.@TrentonSimpson_ has worked hard for this moment 🐅 pic.twitter.com/KKcv84avAa — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) March 1, 2023

.@ClemsonFB Trenton Simpson at the #NFLCombine. Wants to model his game after Micah Parsons and Isaiah Simmons because of their versatility at LB pic.twitter.com/f6xDLa1Xsq — KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM (@KOAColorado) March 1, 2023

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson says at NFL scouting combine he has met with the Dolphins. “I feel like they liked me a lot,” he said. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) March 1, 2023

Mallard Creek HS and Clemson alum Trenton Simpson has a formal interview with the #Panthers tonight. He’s also met with the Giants and Dolphins. He says he’s going to be a 4.4 runner. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 1, 2023

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson — who went to Mallard Creek HS — spoke about his pride for his father, who was deployed 17 times during his time in the military: pic.twitter.com/RNpOUOA8rG — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 1, 2023

Clemson’s Trenton Simpson, who may be the fastest ILB in the draft, said his favorite part of the game is spying a QB. “I look forward to going against Lamar Jackson… me getting a sack on him would be great.” pic.twitter.com/oE4RahWmTr — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) March 1, 2023

Former Mallard Creek standout and Big 22 Player of the Year Trenton Simpson making the rounds at the #NFLCombine Simpson voicing a lot of confidence in his versatility; also says he’s having a formal meeting with the #Panthers tonight — after an informal meeting last night pic.twitter.com/wXTvM6t9o4 — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) March 1, 2023

KJ Henry shared some thoughts on Myles Murphy: God-given talent. Deep understanding of the game. “He’s a dog, man.” pic.twitter.com/d7mij1yCkd — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) March 1, 2023

Clemson EDGE KJ Henry on teammate Bryan Bresee: “He’s the strongest human I’ve ever met — it’s unbelievable.” pic.twitter.com/ZqmyHh6oYE — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 1, 2023

.@ClemsonFB edge rusher KJ Henry said that former teammate and now #Bucs safety Nolan Turner is like the “Hunter Renfrow of defense.” pic.twitter.com/XuaXGB6xQU — PewterReport (@PewterReport) March 1, 2023

Some really good life advice on self-belief from @ClemsonFB’s KJ Henry: pic.twitter.com/8xpGswHUEJ — Bailey Adams (@BaileyJAdams22) March 1, 2023

KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) has met with the Chicago Bears, and talked about how much he’d love to play with Justin Fields. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/elFjvwcPar — Third Down Thursdays (@ThirdDownThurs) March 1, 2023

Clemson DL KJ Henry on what he can prove this week pic.twitter.com/C8gcJDzYJW — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) March 1, 2023

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

