Draft analyst higher than most on Allen

Daniel Jeremiah called this year’s crop of draft-eligible tight ends a “really, really good group.”

Among them is Davis Allen.

Allen, who just finished his career at Clemson, is one of 11 tight ends that Jeremiah said he has a top 3 round grade on. Jeremiah, a former NFL scout turned analyst for NFL Network, called Allen “intriguing” given the versatility and potential Allen has at the position at nearly 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds.

“I was hoping he would do a little bit more at the Senior Bowl than I saw there, but he’s a smooth, easy mover,” Jeremiah said. “He flashes some power after the catch to run through guys. He understands how to set up routes. Gosh, he’s 6-5 ½ and 246 pounds, and I think he’s got the frame to get even bigger. So I’m a little bit higher on him than some buddies in the league.”

A starter his last two seasons at Clemson, Allen emerged as one of the Tigers’ top targets in the passing game during that time. He was third on the team in receptions (39) and receiving yards (443) this past season and tied for the team lead with five touchdown catches.

Allen finished his Clemson career with 88 catches for 951 yards and 12 touchdown receptions.

His draft stock is all over the board heading into April’s draft. ESPN and CBS Sports each have Allen as their 10th-best tight end prospect and among their top 165 prospects overall. Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus doesn’t have Allen listed among the 300-plus players on its big board.

But Jeremiah said he’s sticking to his belief that Allen could hear his name called as soon as the second or third rounds. The three-day draft begins with the first round on April 28.

“I thought he’d be a Day 2 guy,” Jeremiah said. “Some people in the league think he’ll go Day 3.

Allen will get his chance to impress teams this week during the NFL scouting combine. He’s slated to join the rest of the tight ends to take part in on-field workouts Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

