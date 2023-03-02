In-state target chooses Tigers over Gamecocks

The Tigers added a late commitment to their 2023 class on Thursday night.

Batesburg-Leesville (SC) defensive end Patrick Swygert announce his commitment to Clemson in a late night tweet.

Swygert held scholarship offers from The Citadel at the FCS level along with a pair of Division II offers from Anderson and Newberry. However, the Tigers and their in-state rivals, South Carolina, offered the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder a preferred walk-on spot.

A versatile athlete, Swygert garnered two all-state selections at the tight end position. However, he will specialize as a defensive end/linebacker at the next level.

Growing up roughly just two hours outside of Clemson, Swygert grew up a Tiger fan and previously called playing for the university a dream.

The commitment marks the 27th player to join Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class.