Murphy: 'That’s a testament of being a product of Clemson'

Myles Murphy met with the media on Wednesday at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

One of the top defensive end prospects in this year’s draft class, Murphy is part of an excellent junior class at Clemson that came out this year with other top draft prospects like Bryan Bresee and Trenton Simpson.

Murphy was asked what it means for him to be at the NFL Combine with them to experience it all together.

“Honestly, that’s a testament of being a product of Clemson,” Murphy said. “Because I know it’s a lot of four-, five-star, highly touted guys that go in and don’t play to those expectations. But we went in and played to those expectations. We had those expectations for ourselves. I had those expectations for them, they had the same for me. So, really pushed each other. We had coaches that pushed us. So, we really did what we needed to do, stayed disciplined off the field, stayed consistent.”

You can check out more of Murphy's press conference at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indy via the following video from the College Football Playbook on YouTube:

Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

