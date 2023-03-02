NFL Network analyst sees Bresee regaining status

The former No. 1 recruit in the country, Bryan Bresee burst onto the scene as a freshman All-American in 2020, when he became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history.

Since then, Bresee has battled plenty of adversity. He dealt with his share of injuries at Clemson, including a torn ACL that cut his sophomore season short, and of course endured a tragedy last year when his 15-year-old sister, Ella, passed away in September following her battle with brain cancer. He also missed time last season due to a non-football medical issue.

While some are higher than others on the potential of Bresee, NFL Network’s Peter Schrager is still bullish on Bresee and believes the talented defensive lineman has a bright future.

“I saw the guy, Bryan Bresee, who ran already and I think that he is the type of kid, came out of high school as the No. 1 overall prospect, went to Clemson and played well his freshman year,” Schrager said during NFL Network’s coverage of the combine. “Since then, injury and the loss of his sister this past year. I think he has a chance to get his best football ahead of him and reclaim that status coming out of high school. He is a big-time prospect.”

Bresee played three seasons with the Tigers, posting 16 tackles and a career-high 3.5 sacks in 10 games as a junior in 2022. He finished his time at Clemson with 64 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

Bresee impressively ran an unofficial 4.93 on both of his 40-yard dash attempts at the combine Thursday.

