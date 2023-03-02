Potter 'forever grateful' for Clemson

B.T. Potter certainly appreciates his time at Clemson and what it did for him.

The prolific kicker made that clear this week while meeting with the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

“It really developed me,” Potter said of Clemson. “I’m just forever grateful for Clemson and I’ll love that place forever.”

Potter completed his five-year Clemson career from 2018-22 as one of the best kickers in Clemson, ACC and NCAA history. He finished his career 73-of-97 on field goals (75.3 percent) and 234-of-235 on PATs (99.6 percent).

The Rock Hill, S.C., native concluded his Clemson career holding school career records for field goals (73), PATs (234), points by a placekicker (453), consecutive PATs made (the first 122 and last 112 of his career on either side of his lone miss), starts by a placekicker (54), yards on field goals (2,716), field goals of 40-plus yards (34) and field goals of 50-plus yards (nine). He also kicked off 449 times for 28,662 yards with 344 career touchbacks.

Potter became the first player in ACC history to record four different seasons with at least 100 points and set the CFP National Championship Game record for longest field goal, converting on a 52-yarder against LSU. He scored in every game after earning the starting placekicking job prior to the 2019 season.

Potter is one of eight Tigers who were invited to this year’s NFL Combine.

Detroit Lions senior writer and insider Tim Twentyman recently named Potter as a combine sleeper to watch among kickers.

“Over a five-year career for the Tigers, Potter made nine of his 13 attempts from 50-plus yards and was 20-of-26 and 21-of-26 overall kicking field goals the last two seasons,” Twentyman wrote.

The feeling is mutual BT 🧡 pic.twitter.com/s1s6Vpy2TK — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) March 2, 2023

