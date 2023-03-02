Simpson posts strong 40-yard dash time at NFL Combine

Former Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson ran the 40-yard dash on Thursday, when defensive linemen and linebackers went through on-field drills at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Simpson recorded a strong unofficial time of 4.50 seconds on his first 40-yard dash attempt — the second-best mark among linebackers, behind only the unofficial 4.46 time posted by Auburn’s Owen Pappoe.

“I think that might even be faster when we get the official one on that,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “It looked like a 4.4 all day.”

Simpson then followed that up with an unofficial time of 4.53 on his second 40-yard dash attempt.

“I don’t think he’s happy about that. I think he knows he’s a 4.4 guy,” Jeremiah said after Simpson’s second run. “We’ll see what the official numbers come back, but he was straining a little bit on that one compared to the first one.”

Simpson’s official 40 time was later announced, and it’s a speedy 4.43.

A Butkus Award semifinalist and third-team All-ACC selection in 2022, Simpson tied for third on the team with 77 tackles (4.0 for loss) as credited by the coaching staff and had 2.5 sacks to go with three pass breakups and two forced fumbles over 12 games (all starts).

Simpson finished his Clemson career (2020-22) with 187 tackles (22.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles over 37 games (27 starts).

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

These guys just move so quick. Trenton Simpson out of @ClemsonFB with a 4.5u. 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/lPybZVr9Tx — NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023

