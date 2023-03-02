What They Are Saying: Bresee Shines at Combine

By March 2, 2023 6:08 pm

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee had the NFL analysts buzzing after his performance in the NFL combine on Thursday.

In this edition of ‘what they are saying’ we look at what is being said about Bresee’s combine performance on Twitter.

 

 

