What They Are Saying: Bresee Shines at Combine

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee had the NFL analysts buzzing after his performance in the NFL combine on Thursday.

In this edition of ‘what they are saying’ we look at what is being said about Bresee’s combine performance on Twitter.

.@ClemsonFB DL @bryan_bresee lost his little sister Ella earlier this year. Her memory lives with him, always. 🧡 "Just making Ella proud every day is my goal when I come out here." pic.twitter.com/6CVoU3alA1 — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023

"That was the main goal today, come out here and show what a healthy Bryan Bresee looks like."#NFLCombine March 2-5 on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/VrqTK1eYfu — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) March 2, 2023

6'5"

298 pounds And @ClemsonFB DL Bryan Bresee just flew with a 4.93u. 👀 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/z7ZvxfVC4B — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023

4.86 official!!! Stop playing @bryan_bresee you sliding Crazy 😮‍💨🤝 — DJ Uiagalelei (@DJUiagalelei) March 2, 2023

So far biggest winner has to be Clemson DT Bryan Bresee pic.twitter.com/BCDkl2CdWa — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) March 2, 2023