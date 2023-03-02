WR target talks Clemson official visit date, what 'stands out' about Tigers

A priority Clemson wide receiver target has set a pair of official visits for this summer. One of those is a trip to Tiger Town.

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star Alex Taylor – a top-150 national prospect in the 2024 class – will make an official visit to Clemson the first weekend in June.

“I have two official visits planned, June 2-4 for Clemson and I believe the 23-25 (of June) for UNC,” Taylor told The Clemson Insider.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound rising senior plans on returning to Clemson before then for at least one unofficial visit this spring, perhaps two.

“Most likely spring game,” he said, “and maybe a date before then.”

Taylor most recently traveled to Clemson for the Tigers’ elite junior day in late January and has continued to keep in contact with receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“Since junior day I’ve been talking to Coach Grisham, catching up,” he said. “Talked a little about the offense, just talking about getting back down.”

On Feb. 1, Taylor further narrowed down his recruitment when he released a final seven featuring Clemson along with Cincinnati, North Carolina, NC State, Penn State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

Taylor gave an idea of what his decision timeline is looking like.

“I’ll say end of June, July, maybe early August,” he said.

Taylor is high on each of his top seven schools, including Clemson. But what stands out the most to him about Clemson when he considers it as one of his college choices?

“Every school in my top seven stands out to me. I love all the schools,” he said. “Clemson stands out being so close to my family, knowing so much about me and them, and the way they develop and help guys reach the next level.”

Taylor is ranked as high as the No. 131 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports, which tabs him as the nation’s No. 29 receiver in his class and the No. 5 prospect from the Tar Heel State regardless of position.

