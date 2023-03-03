Alabama OL excited to visit again, ‘hopeful’ for Clemson offer

Clemson continues to show interest in a standout offensive lineman from the Yellowhammer State who is highly interested in the Tigers as well.

Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin paid a visit in January to Bayside Academy (Daphne, Ala.) – home of Graham Uter, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound rising senior in the class of 2024.

“Coach Austin came to my school (in January),” Uter said to the Clemson Insider. “He met with the football coaches and the headmaster and watched some of my basketball practice. I’ve been texting with him this week so I’m hopeful they will offer.”

Uter made a couple of gameday visits to Clemson last season and is slated to visit again for the Tigers’ spring game Saturday, April 15.

“I’m very excited to get back to Tiger Town and see the campus again,” he said.

While Uter isn’t sure where he stands with Clemson regarding a potential offer, he noted that it’s the school he has communicated with the most, and that the Tigers were one of the first teams to start talking with him.

“I definitely have the longest relationship with Clemson and I really appreciate all my talks with Coach Austin,” Uter said. “I’m probably talking to these other schools equally right now, but it’s hard to judge until I get to visit them. No doubt that Clemson will be hard to beat. (The Tigers) have awesome facilities.”

Along with Clemson, Uter is feeling the love and getting interest from schools like UAB, Troy, Louisiana Lafayette, Texas State, Vanderbilt and Auburn. He’s planning to visit a lot of those schools this spring as well.

“The recruiting process is going great,” he said. “I am going on visits to Clemson, UAB, Troy, Texas State, Louisiana Lafayette and maybe some more like Vanderbilt. I’ve been talking to Clemson pretty frequently and hope to better our relationship.”

Uter feels he already has a “great” relationship with Clemson’s Austin.

“He is a great person and we have had really good conversations together,” Uter said. “He is also one of the best OL coaches I have talked to.”

Uter doesn’t currently have a timeline for his college decision.

“I’m hoping to get more offers and visits so I don’t really have an idea for a decision,” he said. “I definitely don’t have a set decision date and my recruitment is 100% open, but if a school offered that felt like it was the right fit for me, that would make the decision easy.”

