Clemson outfielder makes history amidst latest loss

Despite Clemson’s 6-3 loss earlier this week to USC Upstate, the Tigers still managed to walk away from the midweek matchup at Fluor Field with a piece of history.

After hitting his first home run of the 2023 season in the form of a solo shot deep to left field in the second inning, outfielder Will Taylor became the first Clemson student-athlete since 2010 to score a touchdown and hit a home run in the same athletic year.

Former Clemson quarterback and outfielder later-turned MLB first-round pick Kyle Parker was the last Tiger to complete the feat back in 2010. Parker later became the first Division I athlete to throw 20 touchdown passes and hit 20 home runs in the same academic year (2009-10).

Taylor scored the first touchdown of his own Clemson career this past fall in the Tigers’ season opener against Georgia Tech thanks to a 3-yard pass from then-backup quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Following the wide receiver’s first trip to the end zone in 2022, Taylor became the first Clemson baseball player to score a touchdown since Parker’s touchdown run against Wake Forest in 2009, which was also for 3 yards.

So far in his second season with the Tigers’ baseball program, the Palmetto State native is hitting .294 at the plate with four runs off of five hits along with three doubles, five RBIs and one home run in seven game appearances and five starts.

