'Not going to be about me': Lee talks facing Clemson from other side of rivalry

Monte Lee isn’t about to act like he won’t have some mixed feelings when he walks back into Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday.

“I am human,” Lee told local media in Columbia this week.

But Clemson’s former baseball coach insisted all of that will go away once the games begin now that he’s on the other side of the rivalry. Now an assistant at South Carolina, Lee will face his former team for the first time this weekend when the teams renew their annual rivalry series.

It won’t be a completely new experience for Lee, who faced the College of Charleston multiple times as Clemson’s coach after the Tigers hired him away from the in-state program in 2016. Still, Lee acknowledged coaching against many of the same players that he helped recruit and coach at one time is a strange feeling.

“It’s a little bit weird before the game starts just because as you go into their ballpark or they come into your ballpark, you see the kids and you just remember recruiting them, remember coaching them and just being there with them through good times and the bad times and all the special moments you spent together.”

Lee coached at Clemson for seven seasons, starting his tenure with four straight regional appearances. But after Clemson missed out on back-to-back NCAA Tournaments for the first time since the 1980s, Lee was fired after last season and replaced by Erik Bakic, who spent the previous decade leading Michigan’s program.

In August, South Carolina coach Mark Kingston added Lee to his staff as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, putting Lee and his former program on a collision course for their first meeting this weekend. The series will start Friday in Clemson before shifting to Fluor Field in Greenville on Saturday. Clemson will make the trip to Founders Park in Columbia for Sunday’s finale.

Lee reiterated it’s the bonds he’s formed with his former players over the years that figure to stir up some emotions.

“To me, the amount of relationships I’ve had because of this game is something that’s probably more special to me than anything,” he said. “When I see those kids, it’s about the relationships I have with them and how much I care for them as people even though we’re playing against them. For me, that’s what it’s all about.”

Once the games start, though, Lee said it will be about business.

“Ultimately it’s not going to be about me,” Lee said. “It’s going to be about our team and what I’m trying to do to help prepare our guys for a tough series. That’s my priority and my focus.”

Given his familiarity with many of Clemson’s players, Lee has intimate knowledge of the Tigers’ personnel that could be beneficial for the Gamecocks’ staff in coming up with a game plan for the weekend. But Lee said scouting reports can also be overrated.

“The players have to execute the plan that you give them,” Lee said. “So even though I may know a decent amount about their team, our pitchers still have to execute pitches. And our hitters still have to execute against their pitchers.”

Lee, who’s on his second stint at South Carolina after serving as an assistant for Ray Tanner in the mid-2000s, said he’s happy to still be a part of the rivalry series.

“As someone from the state of South Carolina being able to say they’ve been able to coach 14 series in the rivalry over the course of their career, it’s very humbling and it’s something I’m very proud of, quite honestly, to be a part of it on both sides of it,” said Lee, a Lugoff native. “Sometimes you just have to pinch yourself that God put you in this position.”

