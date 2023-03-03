Watch: Bresee's NFL Network interview after strong combine showing

Former Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee joined NFL Network for an interview Thursday following an outstanding showing at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Bresee discussed his performance at the combine, what he went through health wise last season, his goal of making his late sister Ella proud, and more.

Check it out below:

"That was the main goal today, come out here and show what a healthy Bryan Bresee looks like."#NFLCombine March 2-5 on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/VrqTK1eYfu — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) March 2, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

