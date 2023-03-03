What They Are Saying: Ngata, Allen during NFL Combine media interviews

Former Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata and tight end Davis Allen met with the media Friday morning at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Ngata discussed how his time at Clemson prepared him for the draft process and combine.

“At Clemson, they do a great job of preparing you for a lot of this stuff,” Ngata said. “They prepare you for every aspect of your life, whether that’s business or NFL Draft. We do a lot of these draft preps from freshman year all the way up to senior year, and I felt like when I came here, it’s nothing that surprised me or nothing that jumped out at me, just because I’ve been preparing for this moment for a long time.”

Wide receivers and tight ends, along with quarterbacks, are scheduled to work out at the combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indy on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.

Check out some more of what Ngata and Allen had to say during their combine interviews below:

"They prepare you for every aspect of your life." 🗣 @JosephNgata pic.twitter.com/XndldzbPrb — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) March 3, 2023

#Clemson WR Joseph Ngata talks about his experience in Las Vegas for the @ShrineBowl and how his time at @ClemsonFB helped prepare him for the competition at the game. pic.twitter.com/8w8xGnrccc — Owen Riese (@RieseDraft) March 3, 2023

#Clemson TE Davis Allen prides himself on “being able to do a little bit of both” when discussing how his game will translate to the #NFL. (@davisallen17) #NFLCombine2023 pic.twitter.com/Ozc0Niqwu3 — MJ Hurley (@mjhurleytdt) March 3, 2023

Clemson TE Davis Allen met informally with the #Steelers. — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) March 3, 2023

Clemson TE Davis Allen said he has had some good "small talk" with the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/8iz13GAAY6 — Andrew Wilbar (@Andrew_Wilbar) March 3, 2023

Clemson tight end Davis Allen said his lone formal interview was with the San Francisco 49ers pic.twitter.com/F5TYstvkEU — Daniel Flick (@DFlickDraft) March 3, 2023

#Clemson TE Davis Allen spoke about his key his father, who also played college football, was to his career. “He is the biggest reason that my brother and I have been able to be successful in life” @davisallen17 pic.twitter.com/y6zR3FluDf — MJ Hurley (@mjhurleytdt) March 3, 2023

Clemson TE Davis Allen got a little emotional talking about Dabo Swinney. Talked about how his experience with the program helped make him a better man. pic.twitter.com/n3IkLHsN03 — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) March 3, 2023

You're going to want to take 30 seconds and listen to this. 🎙 @DavisAllen17 pic.twitter.com/W6s2Z01pRN — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) March 3, 2023

