What They Are Saying: Ngata, Allen during NFL Combine media interviews

March 3, 2023

Former Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata and tight end Davis Allen met with the media Friday morning at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Ngata discussed how his time at Clemson prepared him for the draft process and combine.

“At Clemson, they do a great job of preparing you for a lot of this stuff,” Ngata said. “They prepare you for every aspect of your life, whether that’s business or NFL Draft. We do a lot of these draft preps from freshman year all the way up to senior year, and I felt like when I came here, it’s nothing that surprised me or nothing that jumped out at me, just because I’ve been preparing for this moment for a long time.”

Wide receivers and tight ends, along with quarterbacks, are scheduled to work out at the combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indy on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.

Check out some more of what Ngata and Allen had to say during their combine interviews below:

