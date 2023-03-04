Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery from Fluor Field

Baseball

March 4, 2023 9:13 pm

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Tigers and Gamecocks battled for nine innings at Fluor Field with South Carolina winning 11-9 to even the series.

Check out some great pictures from Saturday’s game in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

