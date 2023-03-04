Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery from Fluor Field

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Tigers and Gamecocks battled for nine innings at Fluor Field with South Carolina winning 11-9 to even the series.
Check out some great pictures from Saturday’s game in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Tigers and Gamecocks battled for nine innings at Fluor Field with South Carolina winning 11-9 to even the series.
Check out some great pictures from Saturday’s game in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
Clemson’s men’s basketball team took care of business in its regular-season finale. Now the Tigers have a chance to play themselves onto the sport’s biggest stage later this month. Clemson has (…)
Wide receivers and tight ends took the field in Indianapolis on Saturday, meaning two more Tigers got their shot to impress NFL scouts. The first Clemson product to get his chance was wide receiver (…)
Fourth-ranked Clemson wasted no time in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader against Syracuse at McWhorter Stadium, squeezing eight runs out of the Orange in five innings en route to the 8-0 run-rule (…)
GREENVILLE, SC — Clemson got a great start from freshman Tristan Smith and some great play at the plate, but the Gamecocks throttled the Tigers’ bullpen on the way to an 11-9 win to even the series. (…)
No. 4 Clemson defeated the Syracuse Orange in the first of two games at McWhorter Stadium on Saturday by a score of 4-1. It all came down to a pair of back-to-back home runs hit by second baseman Maddie Moore (…)
Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne drew praise from Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. After being selected by the Jaguars in the first round of the (…)
The Clemson football team has a bunch of big-time players returning for the 2023 season. One that stands out, according to Pro Football Focus, is Jeremiah Trotter Jr. The star Clemson rising junior (…)
During NFL Network’s coverage of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, a couple of the network’s analysts weighed in on former Clemson defensive lineman (…)
Clemson baseball has gotten word on the status of one of its top pitchers. And Erik Bakich called it “great news.” Ryan Ammons recently sustained a forearm strain, Bakich said following the (…)
Clemson, S.C. — The Tigers defeated South Carolina 5-2 Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Check out some great pictures from the huge win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery. Dear Old Clemson has (…)