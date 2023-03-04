Jags head coach praises Etienne

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne drew praise from Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

After being selected by the Jaguars in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury in the 2021 preseason that caused him to miss all of his rookie campaign. But he came back strong in 2022, rushing for 1,125 yards and five touchdowns as the team’s primary running back.

“I think the biggest thing for me was I loved his toughness, his physicality,” Pederson said. “I mean he’s not a big guy, but he’s very physical when he runs and can be elusive, got good speed and he’s just going to get better as a runner. When he gets a chance to go back and watch what he did last year in our system, there’s going to be times where he’s going to go, ‘Ah, I should’ve hit it here.’ That’s the growth mentality that he’ll have.”

Etienne started Jacksonville’s final 12 games and tallied five 100-yard rushing games in the regular season before adding another 100-yard game in the playoffs.

Pederson looks forward to seeing how Etienne grows in 2023, what will be his second season in Pederson’s system.

“Just excited for him, get him back in our system again, second year, to watch the growth in him,” Pederson said, “and really (liked) how he bounced back from that injury in year one in the foot to really be a really good impact player for us on offense.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

