Ngata impresses at Combine

Football

March 4, 2023

Wide receivers and tight ends took the field in Indianapolis on Saturday, meaning two more Tigers got their shot to impress NFL scouts.

The first Clemson product to get his chance was wide receiver Joseph Ngata, who recorded 88 receptions for 1,287 yards and six touchdowns during his four seasons with the program.

The big-bodied receiver measured in at his expected 6-foot-3, 217 pounds. His arms cane out to 33 1/8”, while his hand size was an outstanding 10 1/4”.

Once he hit the field, the California native only impressed even more. He recorded a vertical jump of 34.5 inches.

However, his 40-yard dash was perhaps the most impressive feat of his day, recording an unofficial 4.54 seconds in the drill.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

