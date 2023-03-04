No. 4 Clemson run-rules Syracuse 8-0 en route to series victory

Fourth-ranked Clemson wasted no time in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader against Syracuse at McWhorter Stadium, squeezing eight runs out of the Orange in five innings en route to the 8-0 run-rule victory and the Tigers sixth shutout of the season.

Lefthander Millie Thompson earned shutout win in five innings for the Tigers, good for her sixth win of the 2023 season, while Syracuse rookie Jackie Pengal tallied the loss.

“Great day to open up conference with a doubleheader,” head coach John Rittman said on Saturday following the wins. “Obviously, the weather last night prohibited us from playing, so we rescheduled for a doubleheader today and really pleased with the way our team came out.

“Game two, Millie pitched really well, kept them off balance and the offense settled in a little bit. [Alia] Logoleo had some big hits, McKenzie Clark, [Arielle] Oda again, [Ally] Miklesh used the short game to start a rally, so really pleased with our effort today… Really liked our effort today and we need to come out tomorrow and look for the three-game sweep.”

Clemson opened up the scoring once again in game two, scoring three runs off of two hits thanks to Alia Logoelo’s two-RBI double to right center field and Arielle Oda’s RBI single to right, good for the 3-0 lead after one.

After a scoreless second inning for both ball clubs, the Tigers brought in two runs off of two hits to extend the lead to five. With the bases loaded, Logoleo came up big once again for Clemson, hitting her second RBI double of the game, which scored both Clark and Moore to extend the Tigers lead to 5-0 through three innings.

Into the fourth, Clemson kept the scoring alive, scoring three runs off of three hits. With a runner on second and one out, centerfielder McKenzie Clark hit a clutch two-RBI triple and later scored on the error at third base. Just two batters later, two-way player Valerie Cagle hit an RBI single through the right side to score second baseman Maddie Moore from second for an eventual final score of 8-0.

Logoleo led the Tigers offensively going 2-for-4 at the plate with one run, four RBIs and two doubles.

Clemson meets Syracuse for a third and final time this weekend in game three on Sunday, March 4, at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson, S.C. First pitch is set for noon on ACCNX.

