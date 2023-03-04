Rising recruit says chance to play at Clemson would ‘be great’

The recruiting process has taken off of late for this talented local product turned Peach State athlete.

Trey Horne, an ascending class of 2024 prospect from Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Rabun Gap, Ga.), has racked up a dozen scholarship offers since the calendar turned to 2023 – with most of those being Power Five offers.

“My recruitment definitely has been very well right now,” Horne said. “It’s jumped up over the past few months. I’ve picked up probably about 10 Power Fives in the past two months.”

This year, schools such as Florida State, NC State, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Minnesota and Vanderbilt have offered Horne, who played at nearby Wren High School (Piedmont, S.C.) before transferring to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee ahead of his junior season last year.

Horne feels the interest he’s getting from various schools is “pretty even” at this point in his recruiting process.

“I’ve definitely got a lot of schools calling me pretty often, checking up on me and all,” he said. “But right now it’s pretty even.”

Horne is coming off a highly productive junior campaign during which he posted 2,200 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns in 12 games.

The speedy 6-foot-3, 190-pound playmaker has recently received a few offers to play safety, though most schools are recruiting him as a receiver.

“I definitely can make plays with the ball in my hands,” Horne said, describing his game. “I can go get the ball down the field and make plays down the field. But really just getting the ball out the backfield, down the field or wherever it is, as long as I can get the ball and make a play.”

Horne has gotten some interest from Clemson as an athlete who could play safety or receiver. He made an unofficial recruiting visit to Death Valley last November when he attended the Tigers’ regular season finale against South Carolina.

“The atmosphere was definitely great, and the coaching staff is great,” Horne said, reflecting on what stood out about that visit. “But I definitely want to see the new offense and the new offensive coordinator (Garrett Riley), see how it operates, and I want to see how everything’s going to be.”

Horne plans to visit Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and other schools this spring, and he would love to return to Clemson for another visit moving forward.

“Definitely,” he said. “I definitely want to get back on Clemson.”

An offer from Clemson would certainly be huge for the local product who grew up in the area rooting for the Tigers.

“They’d definitely be at some sort of the top of the list,” he said. “I mean I’ve always been a Clemson fan and all, so it’d be great to get the opportunity to play there.”

Horne explained what he’s looking for in a school as he goes through the recruiting process, and what will be important to him when he makes his college decision.

“Definitely great education because it’s beyond football, so I want to go somewhere I can get a good degree and be good in life 40 years down the road,” he said. “So definitely that, and just having a good relationship with the coaching staff, not having everything be about recruiting. I want it to be genuine and real, like they actually care for me and all.”

