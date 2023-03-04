South Carolina crushes Clemson bullpen to even series

GREENVILLE, SC — Clemson got a great start from freshman Tristan Smith and some great play at the plate, but the Gamecocks throttled the Tigers’ bullpen on the way to an 11-9 win to even the series.

Smith got his first start for the Tigers and it was a good one. He went 4.2 innings and only gave up two hits, no runs and no earned runs.

Clemson took the lead in the fifth. Benjamin Blackwell singled to start the rally. Will Taylor doubled to right advancing Blackwell to third. Chad Fairey singled to score Blackwell and Taylor. Gavin Abrams singled then Riley Bertram was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Cooper Ingle hit into a double play that scored Fairey. After the top of the fifth the Tigers led 3-0.

South Carolina plated three runs in the sixth to tie the game.

Clemson responded in the seventh. Fairey singled to start the inning. Riley Bertram was safe on a bunt. Ingle singled to score Fairey. Grice walked to load the bases before Wright doubled to right scoring Bertram and Ingle. Cannarella hit a hard ground ball to second and the throw was off coming home allowing Wright to score. After the top of the seventh the Tigers led 7-3.

South Carolina fought right back in the bottom of the seventh as the bullpen continued to struggle for Clemson. A three-run bomb off Jay Dill put the Gamecocks on top 8-7.

The eighth inning was more of the same as South Carolina plated three more runs off Dill.

The Tigers fought until the end plating two runs in the top of the ninth.

With the loss Clemson moved to 5-5 on the season. The Tigers and Gamecocks battle Sunday at 1:30 PM at Founders Park with the series on the line.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Dear Old Clemson has some fantastic collectibles from some of Clemson’s current and former baseball stars. Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.