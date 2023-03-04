Trotter named to All Returning Team

The Clemson football team has a bunch of big-time players returning for the 2023 season. One that stands out, according to Pro Football Focus, is Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

The star Clemson rising junior linebacker was recently named to PFF’s 2023 All Returning Team on the defensive side of the ball.

Trotter is coming off an impressive 2022 season in which he earned second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press after leading the Tigers in tackles (92) and tackles for loss (13.5) while tying for the team lead in sacks (6.5). He added six pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception (returned 35 yards for a touchdown) across 14 games (all starts).

Trotter was recently ranked as the best returning linebacker in the country by PFF.

“The son of former All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr., the sophomore linebacker has lived up to his father’s name and then some,” PFF’s Max Chadwick wrote.

“The younger Trotter excels on passing plays, as he was the only Power Five linebacker with 80-plus grades as a pass-rusher and in coverage. Trotter was second in that same group in both passer rating allowed (42.9) and open target rate allowed (47.6%).”

Trotter was one of only three Power Five players in 2022 to reach at least 13 tackles for loss, six sacks and return an interception for a touchdown, joining two-time Nagurski Award winner Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama and national championship participant Dee Winters of TCU. Trotter was the only member of that trio to also produce a forced fumble.

Trotter enters the 2023 season credited with 114 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception over 27 career games (14 starts).

He and the Tigers begin spring practice on Monday, March 6, and will kick off the 2023 season on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4) against Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

You can see the defensive players on PFF’s 2023 All Returning Team below:

PFF’s 2023 All Returning Team: Defense pic.twitter.com/W6sd0unpSo — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 28, 2023

