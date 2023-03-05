3 questions for Clemson's defense heading into spring practice

Spring is almost here for Clemson football.

The Tigers will return to the practice fields Monday. Clemson will hold 15 spring practices culminating with the annual Orange & White Game on April 15 at Memorial Stadium.

Here are three questions that Clemson’s defense will start trying to answer this spring.

Can the back end get things shored up?

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney made a change at offensive coordinator this offseason. Yet it’s a certain part of the defense that he pinpointed as the No. 1 area for improvement heading into next season.

The Tigers struggled mightily at times containing opposing passing games a season ago. Clemson yielded almost 232 yards per game through the air, which ranked in the bottom of the ACC and 76th nationally.

It was a season of growing pains for a revamped secondary that featured three new starters. Now the defensive backfield is returning not only every starter but everybody that finished last season on the two-deep.

Cornerback Sheridan Jones and safety Jalyn Phillips will be fifth-year players next season while fellow corner Nate Wiggins is entering his third year in the program. Andrew Mukuba, R.J. Mickens and Tyler Venables are also back at safety. With that much experience and seasoning on the back end, Swinney has made clear there’s an expectation to make significant strides in coverage, something second-year coordinator Wesley Goodwin and his unit will start working on in earnest this spring.

Can Trenton Simpson’s versatility be replaced?

For the second straight season, Clemson has a massive void to fill at the second level of its defense.

Last year at this time, it was James Skalski and Baylon Spector who were on their way out after starting alongside each other for multiple seasons at linebacker. This time, Clemson is tasked with replacing a potential first-rounder in Trenton Simpson.

Simpson has been one of the defense’s most athletic playmakers since arriving on campus three years ago. He was the best blitzer at the Sam/nickel spot before moving inside this past season to Will ‘backer, where he was third on the team with 77 tackles. He finished his career with 164 stops, 22.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.

So the question is not only who will be his successor, but does Clemson have anyone who can replicate the versatility he provided at the position?

Wade Woodaz may be the best bet. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder saw his playing time increase late during his freshman season. Woodaz, who finished with 20 tackles last season, even got a start at safety in the ACC championship game, and second-year coordinator Wesley Goodwin is high on the youngster’s skill set.

But finding someone who can do as much as Simpson did as effectively as he did it will be challenging.

Can Xavier Thomas stay healthy?

Clemson is losing a pair of potential first-rounders along the defensive line in Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee. But, in a sign of the Tigers’ depth up front, there’s experience replacing them in Ruke Orhorhoro and Xavier Thomas.

In Thomas’ case, becoming Clemson’s next prolific pass rusher will require the veteran edge defender to stay on the field.

That’s been the biggest issue for Thomas, who’s dealt with one setback after another. Whether it be COVID-19 or a broken foot, the 6-2, 255-pounder has been limited to 22 games over the last three seasons, including just three last year.

A former blue-chip recruit, Thomas has shown flashes of just how disruptive he can be when he’s available. He’s notched 14.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss in 49 career games and had two sacks and a forced fumble in the 52 snaps he played this past season.

But Thomas decided to return for a sixth season because he felt like he’s yet to reach his full potential. Getting through the spring with a clean bill of health is the first step for him to do that and will be imperative for the Tigers’ hopes of being as formidable as possible along the defensive front next season.

