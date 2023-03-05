Bakich Sunday postgame

Baseball

By March 5, 2023 5:57 pm

Clemson head coach Erik Bakich talks about Sunday’s loss to South Carolina, the pitching struggles and more.

“Tip of the cap to South Carolina.  They totally outplayed us in every facet today,” said Bakich.

