Bakich Sunday postgame

Clemson head coach Erik Bakich talks about Sunday’s loss to South Carolina, the pitching struggles and more.
“Tip of the cap to South Carolina. They totally outplayed us in every facet today,” said Bakich.
Clemson’s men’s basketball team still has chances to boost its resume for the NCAA Tournament, but those opportunities are finite. With the regular season in the books, all that’s left for the Tigers (…)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina defeated Clemson 7-1 Sunday afternoon at Founders Park to win the rivalry series. South Carolina took the lead in the bottom of the first as a two-out single from (…)
2024 wide receiver Fatu Mukuba will visit Clemson for the program’s spring game in April 15. It will be his most recent in a long list of trips to Tigertown. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Mukuba is the younger (…)
Clemson, SC — No. 4 Clemson used a single run in the fifth inning to take down Syracuse 1-0 and pick up their 20th win of the season on Sunday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium. The Tigers, who swept the (…)
Trevor Lawrence improved significantly in his second NFL campaign, and first under Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. That progress showed up in both his individual statistics and the (…)
Clemson celebrated Senior Day Saturday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers sent the seniors out the right way with a big win over Notre Dame. Check out some great pictures from Dawson Power in the (…)
This former NFL quarterback and current analyst still has plenty of faith in Deshaun Watson. NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms — a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2003 NFL Draft who (…)
Spring is almost here for Clemson football. The Tigers will return to the practice fields Monday. Clemson will hold 15 spring practices culminating with the annual Orange & White Game on April 15 at (…)
Up until Saturday, Clemson tight end Davis Allen’s draft stock had not moved much in the eyes of many. However, after a strong combine performance in Indianapolis, Allen should see much more interest in (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the seedings and bracket for the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, which will be played (…)