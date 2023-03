2024 wide receiver Fatu Mukuba will visit Clemson for the program’s spring game in April 15. It will be his most recent in a long list of trips to Tigertown.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Mukuba is the younger brother of current Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba.

While the Tigers have yet to offer the younger Mukuba brother, he already holds 10 FBS offers from across the nation.

In his two years at LBJ (TX), Mukuba has hauled in 43 receptions for 636 yards and seven touchdowns.