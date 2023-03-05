Clemson Senior Day Photo Gallery

March 5, 2023

Clemson celebrated Senior Day Saturday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.  The Tigers sent the seniors out the right way with a big win over Notre Dame.

Check out some great pictures from Dawson Power in the Senior Day Photo Gallery.

