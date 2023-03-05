No. 4 Clemson tops Syracuse 1-0 for 20th win

No. 4 Clemson tops Syracuse 1-0 for 20th win

Softball

No. 4 Clemson tops Syracuse 1-0 for 20th win

By March 5, 2023 1:53 pm

By |

Clemson, SC — No. 4 Clemson used a single run in the fifth inning to take down Syracuse 1-0 and pick up their 20th win of the season on Sunday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium. The Tigers, who swept the weekend series, improved to 20-1 (3-0 ACC) while the Orange fell to 6-9 (0-3 ACC). 

The first four innings was a pitcher’s duel as both starters were strong in the circle, only allowing one hit by each team.

In the fifth inning, Clemson was able to string together some at-bats to push the game’s first run across. Arielle Oda led off the frame with an infield single and moved to second on a throwing error. After Ally Miklesh reached on a bunt, Reedy Davenport followed with a RBI groundout to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

That was all the run support Clemson, who tallied four hits, would need as they held Syracuse to only three hits in the contest.

Tiger reliever Regan Spencer (3-0) earned the win while Valerie Cagle picked up her second save of the season. Orange starter Madison Knight (3-3) suffered the loss in a complete game effort.

Clemson is back in action on Wednesday at 6:00PM as Mercer visits McWhorter Stadium.

Dear Old Clemson has some great collectibles from Clemson softball players.  Visit our store and support these great student-athletes.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

, , , Softball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
2hr

Clemson celebrated Senior Day Saturday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.  The Tigers sent the seniors out the right way with a big win over Notre Dame. Check out some great pictures from Dawson Power in the (…)

reply
6hr

Up until Saturday, Clemson tight end Davis Allen’s draft stock had not moved much in the eyes of many. However, after a strong combine performance in Indianapolis, Allen should see much more interest in (…)

reply
19hr

Wide receivers and tight ends took the field in Indianapolis on Saturday, meaning two more Tigers got their shot to impress NFL scouts. The first Clemson product to get his chance was wide receiver (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home