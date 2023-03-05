No. 4 Clemson tops Syracuse 1-0 for 20th win

Clemson, SC — No. 4 Clemson used a single run in the fifth inning to take down Syracuse 1-0 and pick up their 20th win of the season on Sunday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium. The Tigers, who swept the weekend series, improved to 20-1 (3-0 ACC) while the Orange fell to 6-9 (0-3 ACC).

The first four innings was a pitcher’s duel as both starters were strong in the circle, only allowing one hit by each team.

In the fifth inning, Clemson was able to string together some at-bats to push the game’s first run across. Arielle Oda led off the frame with an infield single and moved to second on a throwing error. After Ally Miklesh reached on a bunt, Reedy Davenport followed with a RBI groundout to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

That was all the run support Clemson, who tallied four hits, would need as they held Syracuse to only three hits in the contest.

Tiger reliever Regan Spencer (3-0) earned the win while Valerie Cagle picked up her second save of the season. Orange starter Madison Knight (3-3) suffered the loss in a complete game effort.

Clemson is back in action on Wednesday at 6:00PM as Mercer visits McWhorter Stadium.

