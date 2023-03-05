South Carolina defeats Clemson 7-1 to win series

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina defeated Clemson 7-1 Sunday afternoon at Founders Park to win the rivalry series.

South Carolina took the lead in the bottom of the first as a two-out single from Messina plated the first run of the game.

The Tigers got on the board in the second. Will Taylor walked and then stole second. With two away Riley Bertram singled up to left to score Taylor and tie the game.

The Gamecocks hit a leadoff home run to left to regain the lead 2-1 in the bottom of the second.

In the fourth inning South Carolina broke the game open. Back to back home runs made it 5-1.

A walk followed by a double added another run for the Gamecocks in the fifth.

Former Tiger Dylan Brewer doubled in the eighth and then scored for South Carolina’s final run.

Billy Barlow got the start for the Tigers and went 2.0 innings and gave up three hits, two runs and two earned runs. Ty Olenchuk relieved Barlow and went 2.0 innings giving up two hits, three runs and two earned runs.

With the loss Clemson moved to 5-6 on the season. The Tigers return to Doug Kingsmore Stadium Tuesday to face East Tennessee State at 4 PM.