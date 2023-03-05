The next challenge for Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence improved significantly in his second NFL campaign, and first under Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

That progress showed up in both his individual statistics and the Jaguars’ win-loss record, and Pederson believes there’s room for Lawrence to grow even more in 2023.

That’s the challenge for the former Clemson quarterback and rising NFL star.

“As great as he was and as good as he was at the end of the year, he can be better, and that’s the challenge that we’ll have for him when he gets back in in April (for the Jaguars offseason program),” Pederson said to the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, “and I know that’ll be the challenge that he’ll put on himself to play and be a better version of himself moving forward.”

After being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence threw 12 touchdown passes with 17 interceptions as a rookie in 2021.

Lawrence then made big strides in 2022, passing for 25 touchdowns with only eight interceptions. He really hit his stride over the second half of the season, throwing for 15 touchdowns and just two picks as the Jags won seven of their last nine games en route to the AFC South title and a playoff berth.

Pederson believes the next challenge for Lawrence is simply growing as a leader in what will be his third NFL season and second in Pederson’s system.

“I think the next step for Trevor is just another step in the leadership role,” Pederson said. “Last year was probably about learning a new offense, learning to play this game, learning a bunch of different aspects of playing quarterback in the National Football League. We just build on that. That’s the next step, that’s the challenge for him.”

