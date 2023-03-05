Tiger TE puts together solid Combine

Up until Saturday, Clemson tight end Davis Allen’s draft stock had not moved much in the eyes of many.

However, after a strong combine performance in Indianapolis, Allen should see much more interest in the coming months.

The Peach State native measured in at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, which is a few pounds lighter than the 250 pounds he spent his college career at.

Allen was second among all tight ends with a 38.5-inch vertical jump, clearing third place by 2.5 inches. He also recorded the fourth longest broad jump by a tight end this year, coming in at 10-feet, five inches.

His 40-yard dash time came in at a disappointing 4.84 seconds, but his 10-yard split of 1.6 seconds was more than enough to impress scouts.

In his four seasons as a Tiger, Allen pulled in 88 receptions for 951 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

