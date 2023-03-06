2025 CB announces Clemson visit

2025 Peach State cornerback Tyler Redmond announced on Sunday that he would be taking a visit to Clemson this spring.

Redmond, who recently transferred to Milton (GA) High School, announced he would be in Tigertown on March 11. It will not be his first visit, with that coming back in November.

While the Tigers have yet to extend an offer to Redmond, he holds FBS offers from Florida, NC State, Ohio State and Tennessee.

