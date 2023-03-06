3 questions for Clemson's special teams heading into spring practice

Spring is almost here for Clemson football.

The Tigers will return to the practice fields this afternoon. Clemson will hold 15 spring practices culminating with the annual Orange & White Game on April 15 at Memorial Stadium.

Here are three questions that Clemson’s special teams will start trying to answer this spring.

Who is Clemson’s next kicker?

For the first time in years, there’s viable competition at placekicker heading into the spring.

That’s because B.T. Potter is no longer around. Potter has been one of the ACC’s top placekickers the last few years and leaves sizable shoes to fill, departing after five seasons in the program as the school’s all-time leading scorer among kickers.

The spring will be Clemson’s first chance to find a successor.

Redshirt freshman Robert Gunn III has to be considered the favorite to take over the kicking duties. A scholarship member of the Tigers’ 2021 recruiting class, Gunn served as Potter’s backup last season. He played in three games, kicking off five times and making his lone extra-point attempt of the season.

Clemson also has a handful of walk-ons on the roster who will try their hand this spring. Punter Aidan Swanson, who’s kicked off 11 times and kicked two extra points during his career, could even join the mix.

Will Aidan Swanson hold onto his job?

Swanson took over for the departed Will Spiers as Clemson’s primary punter last season and had his moments. He even excelled at times, getting off 13 punts of 50-plus yards.

But consistency was an issue for Swanson, who averaged 42 yards per boot. Only 25% of his punts pinned opponents inside their own 20-yard line. And, as a team, Clemson averaged just 37 net yards on punts, a number that ranked in the bottom third of the ACC.

Swanson, who’s averaging 41.8 yards on punts for his career, is back for his senior season, but redshirt freshman Jack Smith will be real competition that Swanson will have to fend off in order to keep his job. At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Smith is a strong-legged punter whose only boot last season traveled 47 yards.

It’s a competition worth monitoring this spring.

Can the Tigers get more out of the return game?

The 2022 season was a mixed bag for Clemson when it comes to returning kicks.

Will Shipley doubled as a dangerous kickoff returner, averaging nearly 25 yards per return. The Tigers’ running back is back for his junior season and figures to remain in that role as one of the more versatile players in the ACC.

As for the punt return game, it left a lot to be desired.

Clemson averaged just 7 yards per punt return. Only three teams in the ACC were worse. Their longest punt return of the season? 23 yards.

Antonio Williams figures to remain in the role after serving as the primary punt returner last season as a true freshman. Williams was also Clemson’s leading pass catcher as a shifty slot receiver, so he’s got a skill set where operating in space comes naturally.

But whether it be the return man or the blocking, improvement is needed. That task is about to start in earnest.

