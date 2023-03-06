40-yard dash highlights McFadden’s impressive combine

The last Clemson Tiger to take the field at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis was offensive tackle Jordan McFadden.

As the offensive lineman got their chance to impress scouts on Sunday, McFadden took full advantage of the moment.

Measuring in at an expected 6-foot-2, 303 pounds, the Palmetto State native’s 34-inch arms were of note.

While his 28.5-inch vertical jump was middle of the pack among offensive linemen, McFadden showed his mobility in a plethora of other drills.

McFadden’s unofficial 4.99 second 40-yard dash was the fourth fastest among offensive linemen at this year’s combine. His 1.74 second 10-yard split and 7.7 second three-cone drill also showcased his athleticism.

The strong performance in Indianapolis should help catapult McFadden up draft boards as the process continues.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.