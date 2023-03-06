40-yard dash highlights McFadden’s impressive combine

40-yard dash highlights McFadden’s impressive combine

Football

40-yard dash highlights McFadden’s impressive combine

By March 6, 2023 7:25 am

By |

The last Clemson Tiger to take the field at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis was offensive tackle Jordan McFadden.

As the offensive lineman got their chance to impress scouts on Sunday, McFadden took full advantage of the moment.

Measuring in at an expected 6-foot-2, 303 pounds, the Palmetto State native’s 34-inch arms were of note.

While his 28.5-inch vertical jump was middle of the pack among offensive linemen, McFadden showed his mobility in a plethora of other drills.

McFadden’s unofficial 4.99 second 40-yard dash was the fourth fastest among offensive linemen at this year’s combine. His 1.74 second 10-yard split and 7.7 second three-cone drill also showcased his athleticism.

The strong performance in Indianapolis should help catapult McFadden up draft boards as the process continues.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

38m

Brad Brownell extended an offer to a 2024 combo guard on Friday night. Jonathan Powell, out of Ohio, announced an offer from the Tigers on Friday afternoon. It is just the 12th recorded offer for the junior (…)

reply
3hr

2025 Peach State cornerback Tyler Redmond announced on Sunday that he would be taking a visit to Clemson this spring. Redmond, who recently transferred to Milton (GA) High School, announced he would be in (…)

reply
18hr

Clemson head coach Erik Bakich talks about Sunday’s loss to South Carolina, the pitching struggles and more. “Tip of the cap to South Carolina.  They totally outplayed us in every facet today,” said (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home