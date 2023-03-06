ACC selects Elevate Sports Ventures to advise on revenue, ticketing, and fan experience strategy

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today it has partnered with Elevate Sports Ventures to support the league with business intelligence and analytics, revenue optimization, ticket and experiential ticket package strategy, sales and distribution, and advancing the fan experience. The ACC will work closely with Elevate Marketplace (Dynamic Pricing Partners), to create efficiencies in ticket pricing, scaling, sales, and distribution. As part of the multi-faceted strategic partnership, DPP will become the league’s preferred secondary ticket market reseller.

Elevate will also conduct a full-potential study during both the 2023 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 1-5) and the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 7-11) with the goal of optimizing fan experience, creating new, high-end ticket and experiential packages, and maximizing ticket revenue streams. The two-part study will utilize fan-driven data, including surveys and focus groups, to create and execute 2024 tournament ticketing and marketing strategy. Elevate previously executed ticketing operations and event strategy for the 2022 ACC Football Championship Game.

“We look forward to our ongoing relationship with Elevate Sports Ventures as we continue the conference’s prioritization surrounding business innovation and revenue generation,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “Elevate, powered by its analytics, brings a wealth of experience in business intelligence and technology that will only further enhance our future ticketing strategies.”

“Through this new multi-year partnership, Elevate Sports Ventures is proud to play an integral role in supporting the ACC as it crafts and executes its vision for the future of fan experience across the Conference and its member schools,” said Jonathan Marks, Chief Executive Officer of Dynamic Pricing Partners, an Elevate Sports Ventures company. “In a partnership beyond solely ticketing, Elevate Marketplace and Insights looks forward to delivering on our shared vision of growth by optimizing revenue, maximizing fan experience, and creating new and unique ticket and experiential packages for the ACC basketball tournaments and football championship game. This relationship strengthens our ability to drive revenue and impact for the more than 75 NCAA universities with whom we currently partner.”

Utilizing trends from millions of ticketing and attendance data points and drawing upon its considerable experience and proven-pricing models, Elevate Insights and Elevate Marketplace (Dynamic Pricing Partners) builds comprehensive pricing studies and strategic action plans for clients to maximize ticketing revenues for collegiate and professional sports teams, organizations and venues, in concert with client primary and secondary ticketing platforms and providers. Elevate Insights utilizes industry-leading data, analytics, and technology tools to drive major revenue solutions for teams, venues, events, brands and properties, including market feasibility studies, sponsorship and impact valuations for rights holders and brands, fan profile analyses, product and pricing strategies, lead scoring modeling, and more.

The ACC’s current 15 member schools have captured three of the last seven NCAA Men’s Basketball Championships, with 92 NCAA Tournament wins in that seven-year span. Current ACC schools have won eight NCAA titles in the last 21 years and own 17 national championships overall. Current ACC member schools have combined for 66 Men’s Final Four appearances and a national-best 657 NCAA Tournament wins. Duke and North Carolina advanced to the Final Four last year with UNC making the championship game. The ACC has the highest all-time NCAA Tournament winning percentage of any league (.619).

All 15 league members own 1,000 or more all-time wins in men’s basketball, including eight schools with 1,500 or more victories. Four of the top eight and six of the top 30 winningest programs in NCAA Division I basketball history currently reside in the ACC.

Four ACC women’s basketball teams are currently ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. Virginia Tech headlines the group at No. 8, followed by No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 13 Duke and No. 18 North Carolina. Virginia Tech captured its first 2023 ACC Ally Women’s Basketball Tournament title last weekend in Greensboro.

About the Atlantic Coast Conference

The Atlantic Coast Conference, now in its 70th year of competition and 15 members strong, has long enjoyed the reputation as one of the strongest and most competitive intercollegiate conferences in the nation. ACC members Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest continue to build upon the cornerstones on which the league was founded in 1953 with a consistent balance of academics, athletics and integrity. The ACC currently sponsors 27 NCAA sports – 14 for women and 13 for men – with member institutions located in 10 states. Women’s gymnastics will become the league’s 28th sponsored sport in the 2023-24 academic year. In August 2019, ESPN and the ACC partnered to launch ACC Network (ACCN), a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports and league-wide original programming. For more information, visit theACC.com and follow @accsports on Instagram and @theACC on Twitter and on Facebook (facebook.com/theACC).

About Elevate Sports Ventures

Elevate Sports Ventures is a best-in-class sports and entertainment consulting firm, providing proven, innovative solutions to organizations across the international sports and entertainment landscape. With over 175 global clients, Elevate provides thoughtful insights that empower sports teams, leagues, brands, venues, events and properties with comprehensive, revenue-driving solutions. Elevate’s unparalleled combination of agency and operating experience, along with proprietary products and solutions, maximizes efficiencies in Partnership Sales and Consulting; Hospitality Sales and Strategy; Brand Representation; Experiential Design; Feasibility and Revenue Consultation for New and Renovated Venues; Consumer Insights, Research, Strategy and Analytics and more. For more information, follow Elevate on Twitter (@ElevateSV) and LinkedIn.