Clemson benefitting from ‘more well-rounded’ offense, versatility at the plate

Coming off of an impressive ACC opening weekend sweep over Syracuse, Clemson continues to overwhelm its opponents at the plate, and this weekend was no exception. The fourth-ranked Tigers outscored the Orange 13-1 through three games and 19 innings of play at McWhorter Stadium, with only two of those 13 runs scored off of a home run — a stark difference to just one season ago.

In a 2022 season where Clemson saw immense success with the long ball, the Tigers have grown to have what shortstop Alia Logoleo labeled “a more well-rounded” approach that has brought more offensive versatility to the plate and was certainly on full display in each of Clemson’s three victories over Syracuse this weekend.

“This season we don’t rely on the long ball as much,” Logoleo said. “Last year, pretty much every game we won we had a home run, and this year it’s not really going that way. We hit gap to gap, we can put a bunt down, we can steal bases, so we’re kind of just more well-rounded offensively this year.”

Head coach John Rittman has been equally impressed with the versatility he has seen out of his ball club so far this spring. For Rittman, being able to score in a lot of different ways not only give the Tigers an edge against opponents, but also makes his job all the more fun.

“We can score runs a lot of different ways,” Rittman said. “We can hit home runs, we can situationally hit, we can move runners and squeeze, and use our speed to get into scoring position, so it’s a really fun team to coach.”

