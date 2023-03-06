Clemson guard out after undergoing surgery

Clemson’s men’s basketball team will be without a piece of its backcourt this week.

Alex Hemenway underwent an emergency appendectomy Monday morning. Clemson coach Brad Brownell said the junior guard is “fine and recovering nicely,” but Brownell said Hemenway will likely miss the ACC Tournament.

The Tigers will open tournament play in Thursday’s quarterfinals at the Greensboro Coliseum.

“Next week, I don’t know,” Brownell said, referencing whether or not Hemenway might be able to play in the NCAA Tournament or the National Invitation Tournament. “It all just kind of happened quickly. He started not feeling well a little bit (Sunday) afternoon I guess. And then last night it got bad enough. … I found out about it first thing this morning.

Hemenway is averaging 6.9 points and shooting 47% from 3-point range in 20 games this season. He missed 10 games earlier this season with a plantar fascia injury but had played in eight of the last nine. Hemenway played 18 minutes Saturday against Notre Dame, scoring three points and grabbing one rebound.

“Obviously feel bad for Alex because I thought he was just starting to turn the corner back,” Brownell said. “He’s had a tough year. Just had a lot of tough injuries.”