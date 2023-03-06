Clemson Softball Weekly Wrap - Week 4

No. 4 Clemson (20-1, 3-0 ACC) picked up two midweek wins over Gardner-Webb before sweeping Syracuse in a three-game series over the weekend. The Tigers host Mercer on Wednesday before welcoming Bryant, Jacksonville, and UNC Greensboro to McWhorter Stadium for the Clemson Classic.

Overall Record: 20-1 (3-0 ACC) Last Week: 5-0 (3-0 ACC) 3/1 Tuesday Gardner-Webb W, 8-0 (5) 3/1 Thursday Gardner-Webb W, 4-1 3/4 Saturday Syracuse W, 4-1 3/4 Saturday Syracuse W, 8-0 (5) 3/5 Sunday Syracuse W, 1-0 Next Week: 3/8 Wednesday Mercer (6-13) 6:00PM 3/10 Friday UNC Greensboro (12-7) 2:30PM 3/11 Saturday Jacksonville (9-9) 3:00PM 3/11 Saturday Bryant (3-6) 5:30PM 3/5 Sunday Clemson Classic Finals TBD Records and rankings as of Monday, March 6th

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Valerie Cagle

The redshirt junior utility player from Yorktown, VA earned her third hitter-of-the-week award after going 6-for-12 (.500) in five games last week. Cagle had one double, one homer, three RBI, four runs, three walks, and a stolen base with a team-high .833 slugging percentage.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Valerie Cagle

The redshirt junior righty from Yorktown, VA earned her first pitcher-of-the-week award after going 2-0 with a save over the course of the week. In 13.0 innings over three appearances (two starts), Cagle allowed one unearned run on only five hits (.116 OBA) with two walks and 15 strikeouts.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored the competition 25-2 while outhitting their opponents .265 (27 hits) to .150 (16 hits). On the week, Clemson had five doubles, two triples, three homers, 17 walks, and two HBPs against 14 strikeouts while going 9-for-11 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 0.00 ERA, allowing two unearned runs in 31.0 innings with seven walks and 27 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .985 clip, committing two errors in 136 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson hosts Mercer on Wednesday evening for the second straight season. The Tigers are looking to move to 2-0 against the Bears following a 3-0 win at McWhorter Stadium last season. Clemson welcomes Bryant, Jacksonville, and UNC Greensboro over the weekend for the Clemson Classic. All three teams will be making their debuts at McWhorter Stadium as the Tigers have never faced Bryant or Jacksonville but fell 3-2 at UNC Greensboro in 2020. This is the second straight season Clemson has hosted the Clemson Classic, winning the tournament last season by beating Akron, Boston University (twice), and Saint Francis by a combined score of 27-8.