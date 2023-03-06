Day 1 spring practice observations of Clemson's defense

Clemson football held its first official spring practice on Monday, March 6.

The practice commenced with “The Boys Are Back in Town” to get the players fired up for the drills.

Early on, defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin and defensive run game coordinator/defensive tackles coach Nick Eason were interactive with players in the early warm-up drills. We were also able to see some familiar faces. K.J. Henry and Bryan Bresee returned to Clemson to watch practice from the sidelines.

Justin Mascoll was also in action. Mascoll, who Swinney indicated was one of the guys he expects to rise as a leader on defense this season, was stretching alongside another veteran on the defensive line, Tyler Davis.

Swinney noted that last season was not the performance he expected from safety Andrew Mukuba. Much of that Swinney believes was due to injury and cleaning up some small technical errors. Mukuba was at first-team safety in tempo drills and had an interception on a ball thrown to Antonio Williams.

A new face on first-team defense during tempo drills was true freshman defensive lineman Peter Woods. Woods got some praise for his performance running through routine blocking drills as well.

It was the first time seeing freshmen Dee Crayton, Kylen Webb and Jamal Anderson in action on defense. Another true freshman defensive lineman, Vic Burley, definitely made his presence known, already appearing to have a strong physical stature out there on the field. Burley was running second team during tempo drills.

Overall, the first day of spring practice gave good insight into a highly-energized unit, that despite some injuries sidelining starters, looked to have depth with some talented true freshmen entering the rotation early on.

