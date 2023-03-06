Day 1 spring practice observations of Clemson's offense

Clemson held its first practice of the spring late Monday afternoon. The media was allowed to watch the first handful of periods.
Here are some observations of the Tigers’ offense from those periods:
- As expected, Cade Klubnik received the first-team reps at quarterback during individual and tempo periods. Behind him, though, was former walk-on Hunter Helms. Incoming freshman Christopher Vizzina got third-team reps.
- Brannon Spector and Cole Turner took first-team reps at the outside receiver positions during the tempo period. Antonio Williams was in the slot. Jake Briningstool was the first-team tight end.
- The first-team offensive line, from left to right, consisted of Tristan Leigh, Mitchell Mayes, Will Putnam, Trent Howard and Blake Miller. Collin Sadler, Bryn Tucker, Ryan Linthicum, Dietrick Pennington and true freshman Ian Reed repped with the second team up front.
- Klubnik threw an interception during the tempo period. He rushed a throw toward the sideline intended for Williams, but Andrew Mukuba covered the ground from his safety spot to make the interception while falling to the ground.
- Starting offensive linemen Marcus Tate and Walker Parks were in yellow jerseys working on the side. So was fellow lineman John Williams. Receivers Adam Randall and Beaux Collins were also in yellow.
- New offensive coordinator Garrett Riley was spirited and energetic on the practice fields. He jogged with players from one field to another between periods.