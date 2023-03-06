Day 1 spring practice observations of Clemson's offense

Day 1 spring practice observations of Clemson's offense

Football

Day 1 spring practice observations of Clemson's offense

By March 6, 2023 5:26 pm

By |

Clemson held its first practice of the spring late Monday afternoon. The media was allowed to watch the first handful of periods.

Here are some observations of the Tigers’ offense from those periods:

  • As expected, Cade Klubnik received the first-team reps at quarterback during individual and tempo periods. Behind him, though, was former walk-on Hunter Helms. Incoming freshman Christopher Vizzina got third-team reps.
  • Brannon Spector and Cole Turner took first-team reps at the outside receiver positions during the tempo period. Antonio Williams was in the slot. Jake Briningstool was the first-team tight end.
  • The first-team offensive line, from left to right, consisted of Tristan Leigh, Mitchell Mayes, Will Putnam, Trent Howard and Blake Miller. Collin Sadler, Bryn Tucker, Ryan Linthicum, Dietrick Pennington and true freshman Ian Reed repped with the second team up front.
  • Klubnik threw an interception during the tempo period. He rushed a throw toward the sideline intended for Williams, but Andrew Mukuba covered the ground from his safety spot to make the interception while falling to the ground.
  • Starting offensive linemen Marcus Tate and Walker Parks were in yellow jerseys working on the side. So was fellow lineman John Williams. Receivers Adam Randall and Beaux Collins were also in yellow.
  • New offensive coordinator Garrett Riley was spirited and energetic on the practice fields. He jogged with players from one field to another between periods.

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

During his spring press conference on Monday as Clemson kicked off spring practice, the Tigers’ head coach updated the status of a few defensive linemen. Dabo Swinney said tackles Ruke Orhorhoro and Payton (…)

2hr

Among other injury notes from Dabo Swinney during his spring press conference on Monday, Clemson’s head coach updated the status of rising junior wide receiver Beaux Collins. Swinney said Collins will (…)

6hr

Brad Brownell extended an offer to a 2024 combo guard on Friday night. Jonathan Powell, out of Ohio, announced an offer from the Tigers on Friday afternoon. It is just the 12th recorded offer for the junior (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home