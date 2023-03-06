Four-star guard announces Clemson offer

Four-star guard announces Clemson offer

Basketball

Four-star guard announces Clemson offer

By March 6, 2023 11:41 am

By |

Brad Brownell extended an offer to a 2024 combo guard on Friday night.

Jonathan Powell, out of Ohio, announced an offer from the Tigers on Friday afternoon. It is just the 12th recorded offer for the junior star.

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Powell is the No. 15 combo guard in the nation and No. 76 overall recruit. The site also ranks him as the best player in the state of Ohio.

The 6-foot-6, 170-pound guard averaged 16.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 38% from 3-point range for Dayton Chaminade Julienne (OH) as a sophomore.

He has also starred on the AAU circuit, highlighted by a 45-point performance in 2022.

The offer marks just the 18th extended by the Tigers in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

, , , Basketball, Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
3hr

2025 Peach State cornerback Tyler Redmond announced on Sunday that he would be taking a visit to Clemson this spring. Redmond, who recently transferred to Milton (GA) High School, announced he would be in (…)

reply
18hr

Clemson head coach Erik Bakich talks about Sunday’s loss to South Carolina, the pitching struggles and more. “Tip of the cap to South Carolina.  They totally outplayed us in every facet today,” said (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home