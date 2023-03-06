Swinney gives the latest on injuries as spring practice kicks off

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave a slew of injury updates during his spring press conference on Monday as the Tigers kicked off spring practice.

Swinney said fifth-year cornerback Sheridan Jones will be limited in spring practice.

“As y’all know, wasn’t able to play in the Orange Bowl. He was dealing with that ab injury, so we did that surgery,” Swinney said. “He will be limited. Hopefully as we go through spring will be able to do individual and things like that and be able to get some drill work on the field, but no competitive stuff.”

Senior offensive lineman Walker Parks (ankle) and junior offensive lineman Marcus Tate (knee) are both out for the spring recovering from surgeries.

“He looks great. He’s doing really, really well with his recovery and range of motion,” Swinney said of Parks. “But he’ll be out this spring as will Marcus Tate, who tore his knee and had the surgery there.”

Swinney said sophomore wide receiver Adam Randall (knee) won’t be fully released until after the spring game.

“Not his knee that he hurt, but the other knee had a little – not a major deal – but had to kind of clean that up,” Swinney said. “So, he’s going to be out for the spring. But he’s doing well.”

Swinney added that redshirt junior offensive lineman John Williams (appendix) will be limited to start off spring practice, and Swinney hopes graduate transfer quarterback Paul Tyson (thumb injury) will be able to participate in spring practice after spring break.

Swinney also said redshirt sophomore wide receiver Troy Stellato isn’t quite 100 percent recovered from his ACL surgery, and fifth-year safety Jalyn Phillips is recovering after having ankle surgery following last season.

