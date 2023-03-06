Swinney updates status of Beaux Collins

Among other injury notes from Dabo Swinney during his spring press conference on Monday, Clemson’s head coach updated the status of rising junior wide receiver Beaux Collins.

Swinney said Collins will be limited in the spring coming off of his shoulder surgery.

“Beaux Collins, he’ll do all the individual, he’ll do all the what we call ‘team separate.’ He won’t do any good-on-good or have any contact or anything like that, but I’m glad he’ll be able at least be out to work on some timing and rhythm with the quarterbacks this spring coming off his shoulder surgery,” Swinney said.

Collins started fast on the outside last season (five touchdown catches in the first six games), but a separated shoulder late forced him to miss multiple games and eventually ended his season prematurely.

The Los Angeles native enters 2023 with 53 receptions for 780 yards and eight touchdowns in 937 offensive snaps over 21 games (16 starts).

