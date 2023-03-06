Two defensive linemen out for the spring

During his spring press conference on Monday as Clemson kicked off spring practice, the Tigers’ head coach updated the status of a few defensive linemen.

Dabo Swinney said tackles Ruke Orhorhoro and Payton Page are both out for the spring.

“Ruke Orhorhoro, him and Payton Page, both had their shoulders operated on postseason, so they’ll be out for spring,” Swinney said.

Orhorhoro was credited with 28 tackles (8.0 for loss), 4.0 sacks, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery over 14 games (nine starts) in 2022, while Page posted 14 tackles (3.5 for loss), a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal over 14 games last season.

Swinney also gave an update on defensive end Xavier Thomas, who was limited by a foot injury to three games in 2022 when he collected four tackles (2.0 for loss), two sacks and a forced fumble in 52 defensive snaps.

“Xavier Thomas, he’ll do all the indy work, some of the team separate work as he continues to come back fully recovered from when they had to put the bigger screw in his foot,” Swinney said.

