Two Tigers named to All-ACC Team

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Clemson forward Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) has been named to the All-ACC First Team, while junior center PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) was named to the Third Team, announced by ACCN’s ACC PM this evening.

This marks Tyson’s first career All-ACC honor. Tyson is having a career year this season. He is averaging a team-best 15.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor, 41.3 percent from three and 83.8 percent at the free throw line. In league play, he’s been even better. He averaged 16.4 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 50.5 percent and 84.3 percent at the charity stripe.

He recently was named the 2023 ACC Skip Prosser Scholar-Athlete of the Year for his work on the court and in the classroom.

Tyson became the 44th player in Clemson history to amass 1,000 career points and has since moved into the top 40 all time. He was named to the 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame Karl Malone Award Top 10 and the 2023 USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Award Midseason Watch List.

His 15 double-doubles are now tied for eighth all-time in Clemson history for a single season with Sharone Wright (1992-93). It is the most in a season since Wright posted 18 in 1993-94.

Tyson ranks 11th in the nation in double-doubles and is second in the ACC. He’s first in defensive rebounding per game (8.26) and third nationally. His 296 rebounds are fourth in the league and 23rd nationally.

The Monroe, N.C. native became just the 17th player in Clemson history to eclipse 1,000 points and 600 rebounds in a career. In Clemson’s win over the Wolfpack (Feb. 25), Tyson became the all-time games played leader in Clemson history (136).

Hall spent most of the first half of the season getting back going after undergoing two offseason surgeries but has since returned to the All-ACC form that Clemson fans are accustomed to.

Hall is team’s second-leading scorer (15.5) and second-leading rebounder (5.6) this season. In ACC play he leads the team in scoring (17.6) and is second in rebounds (6.6). Hall is shooting 54.0 percent from the floor in league games, including 38.6 from three and 83.3 at the line.

He has totaled three double-doubles this season.

In the last eight games, Hall has averaged a team-best 19.4 points per game, including 6.0 rebounds per contest – second to Tyson. Hall is shooting 62.3 percent from the floor, 47.8 percent from three and 75.0 percent at the foul line.

He has totaled 24 double-digit scoring games, including 10 20-point games. With his 15 points against Notre Dame, Hall secured 1,000 points for his career – joining teammates Tyson and Brevin Galloway (Anderson, S.C./Seneca) to do so this season.

The Tigers open the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 9 at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2. Clemson will face the winner of NC State vs. Virginia Tech/Notre Dame.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications