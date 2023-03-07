Big-time QB feels he ‘could fit in well’ in Riley’s offense

A big-time signal-caller from the Bluegrass State is set to visit Clemson later this spring.

Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy four-star Cutter Boley – the nation’s No. 4 quarterback in the 2025 class, per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite rankings – will be in Tiger Town the weekend of the April 15 spring game.

“I’m really excited,” Boley said of the upcoming visit in an interview with The Clemson Insider. “I’m really excited to get closer with Coach (Garrett) Riley. I’ve just been able to build that relationship over the phone so far, but I’m really excited to get down there and get in person. I’m going to come a day early for the spring game and do a visit the day before also.”

The 6-foot-5, 208-pound rising junior began communicating with Riley soon after he was hired as the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in January, and the two have stayed in touch since.

“It’s been really fun building that relationship,” Boley said.

A top-100 national prospect in his class according to multiple recruiting services, Boley is a big fan of Clemson bringing in Riley, the Broyles Award winner as the nation’s top assistant coach at TCU a year ago.

“I was really excited about that hire,” Boley said. “Just getting to talk to him, it’s been really cool. I really like his personality, I really like what he did at TCU. I really like his offense. It’s one I feel like I could fit in well, and I think he likes me as a player. So yeah, I think we can fit really well together.”

Boley has been to Clemson a couple of times in the past, most recently for the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer. He pointed right to Swinney and the Tigers’ coaching staff when asked what stands out most to him from his experiences on campus.

“Definitely the coaching staff. I really like what Coach Swinney’s doing, I really like his mindset of the game,” Boley said. “I really like everything he does. He’s a great guy, he’s a great person. I really like everything about the coaching staff really, and the university itself also speaks for itself. It’d definitely be a really awesome place to go.”

Boley clearly has a high level of interest in Clemson.

“Obviously it’s a very high-profile school in the past, what they’ve done, what they’ve accomplished in their history,” he said. “But it’s definitely really awesome seeing guys like Trevor Lawrence come through Clemson as a quarterback and having the success they had. It’s definitely very intriguing, the style of ball they play and the level they play at. Definitely interests me a lot.”

Along with Clemson, Boley is planning to visit schools such as Kentucky, Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida State, South Carolina, LSU and Tennessee this spring. He’s leaving his recruitment open right now and plans to start narrowing things down at the end of the summer or somewhere around then.

The Tigers haven’t offered any 2025 prospects yet and typically don’t offer prospects until the summer before their junior year. Clemson is always stingy with its offers, especially at the quarterback position, so an offer from the Tigers would obviously be huge for Boley if he scores one in the future.

“It’d definitely mean a lot. It’d be awesome,” said Boley, who lists around 20 total offers already. “I know Clemson’s very selective on the guys they offer, so it’d definitely mean a lot. That’s one of those offers when you see guys get that you know they’re a dude if they have Clemson. Just way they offer, they offer guys extremely late, so it would mean a lot.”

Boley is ranked as the No. 45 overall prospect in the 2025 class regardless of position by 247Sports, while the 247Sports Composite considers him the country’s No. 54 overall prospect in his class. Rivals, meanwhile, ranks him as a top-100 national prospect as well (No. 90 overall).

