Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap - Week 3

Clemson (5-6) dropped a midweek contest to USC Upstate at Fluor Field before falling in two of three games to #23 South Carolina over the weekend. The Tigers have back-to-back midweek home games against East Tennessee State and Presbyterian before welcoming Georgia State for a three-game series this weekend.

Overall Record: 4-3 Last Week: 1-3 2/28 Tuesday vs. USC Upstate L, 3-6 3/3 Friday #23 South Carolina W, 5-2 3/4 Saturday vs. #23 South Carolina L, 9-11 3/5 Sunday @ #23 South Carolina L, 1-7 Next Week: 3/7 Tuesday East Tennessee State 4:00PM 3/8 Wednesday Presbyterian (6-5) 4:00PM 3/10 Friday Georgia State (8-4) 6:00PM 3/11 Saturday Georgia State (8-4) 1:00PM 3/12 Sunday Georgia State (8-4) 1:30PM Records and rankings as of Monday, March 6th.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Cam Cannarella

The freshman outfielder from Hartsville, SC earned his second hitter-of-the-week award after going 7-for-18 (.389) in four games last week. Cannarella had three doubles, two RBI, one run, and two stolen bases on his way to winning the Bob Bradley Award over the weekend.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Tristan Smith

The freshman lefty from Boiling Springs, SC earned his first pitcher-of-the-week award for performance over two starts this week at Fluor Field. Over the two games (1.0 IP against USC Upstate and 4.2 IP against South Carolina), Smith did not allow a run on just two hits and three walks against six strikeouts, holding opponents to a .118 batting average.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers were outscored 26-18 while being outhit .277 (36 hits) to .273 (39 hits). On the week, Clemson had nine doubles, three homers, 13 walks, and one HBPs against 39 strikeouts while going 4-5 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 5.45 ERA, allowing 26 runs (21 earned) in 333 innings with 13 walks and six HBPs against 36 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .956 clip, committing six errors in 135 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson hosts East Tennessee State (Tuesday) and Presbyterian (Wednesday) in midweek action. The Tigers lead the series with the Buccaneers 23-7 (21-5 at DKS) and face ETSU for the fifth straight season. Clemson leads the series with the Blue Hose 66-23, including a 41-10 mark at home (9-3 at DKS) and have hosted Presbyterian 10 times in the past 12 seasons. The Tigers welcome Georgia State this weekend for the Panthers first ever weekend series at DKS. Clemson has split two games against Georgia State over the last two seasons, winning 7-2 in 2021 and falling 6-1 in 2022.

