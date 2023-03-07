Clemson downs East Tennessee State

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Tigers rode some strong pitching Tuesday afternoon as they defeated East Tennessee State 4-1 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Caden Grice got his first start since his freshman season. Grice went 2.0 innings and gave up one hit and no runs. Jackson Lindley closed the final four innings out, giving up only one hit and no runs with five strikeouts.

Clemson took the lead in the second inning. Chad Fairey and Will Taylor both walked to start the rally. Gavin Abrams singled to load the bases. Jacob Jarrell hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Fairey. Riley Bertram reached on a fielding error, allowing Taylor to score. Abrams scored on a Cam Cannarella ground ball to short and the Tigers led 3-0 after two.

East Tennessee State loaded the bases in the fifth, but Clemson was able to hold them to one run.

Cannarella hit his first career home run to lead off the bottom of the fifth.

With the win, Clemson moved to 6-6 on the season. The Tigers return to action Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium when they face Presbyterian.