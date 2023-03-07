Day 2 spring practice observations of Clemson's offense

The Tigers returned to the practice fields for day two of spring practice on Tuesday. The media was allowed to watch a portion of the practice. Here are some observations of the offense.

The weather seemed like it might have been August camp instead of spring practice. It was 82 and sunny, but the Tigers had plenty of pep in their step.

Before stretching the team members have their famous handshakes. We noticed today that freshman QB Christopher Vizzina didn’t have many handshakes down with his teammates yet. That is normal for the freshmen and will change quickly.

Will Shipley was one of the leaders on this team when he arrived as a freshman and he has only built on that role the past two years. Coach Dabo Swinney mentioned in his press conference Monday that one of the things he has noticed about this year’s team is that some of the best leaders are also some of the team’s best players.

Shipley and Phil Mafah do everything with ease. It would be hard to find a better pair of running backs anywhere in the country. Swinney expects even bigger things from both this season.

In one offensive drill Dietrick Pennington was working beside Will Putnam at right guard.

Thomas Austin looks much more comfortable working with the offensive line in year two.

Josh Sapp has really bulked up it looks like since last season. The hard work in the weight room appears to have paid off for the redshirt freshman.

Cole Turner is also a redshirt freshman but he looks like a veteran out there. His body is also changing from the work in the weight room. Cade Klubnik said after practice Monday that in one drill he was 4-of-4 and three of those catches were from Turner. Those two have built a great chemistry already.

Coach Garrett Riley is giving Vizzina and Trent Pearman plenty of coaching. At every drill he made sure they had all of the minor details down.

Noble Johnson is going to get lots of reps this spring with all of the injuries at receiver. That is likely to pay dividends and accelerate his development this season. He has the physical tools to make an early impact as a freshman.

The freshmen offensive linemen appear to be adjusting quickly. Coming in early will make a big difference for them and the work in the weight room will have them looking much different by August camp.

