'He looks the part': Swinney excited about this freshman wideout

Dabo Swinney is excited to get eyes on this true freshman receiver during spring practice.

Clemson’s head coach is hyped about Noble Johnson, the former four-star prospect from Rockwall (Texas) High School who enrolled early in January.

“Noble’s here this spring. Super excited about seeing him,” Swinney said on Monday as the Tigers began spring practice. “I mean, he looks the part. He can move the way you ought to be able to move.”

Ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 217 overall prospect in the 2023 class, Johnson finished his prep career with 101 receptions for 1,739 yards (17.2 avg.) and 14 touchdowns over 26 games.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder finished his senior season with 51 catches for 865 yards and six scores.

Johnson added 22 career kickoff returns for 510 yards, including 11 for 203 as a senior.

“We loved him in the recruiting process,” Swinney said. “He’s looked great in our offseason program. So, anxious to see him get out there.”

