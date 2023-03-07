Just one Tiger taken in post-Combine mock draft

Longtime NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein released his most recent 2023 mock draft following last week’s NFL Combine.

Zierlein mocked just one Tiger to hear their name on draft night in the first round, with Myles Murphy coming off the board at No. 9 overall to the Carolina Panthers.

“The Panthers might ultimately choose to wait until next year’s draft for a quarterback regardless of how the board shakes out in April,” Zierlein wrote of the pick. “But in this simulation, with the top four QBs off the board, they’re just out of luck on that front. So Carolina adds a defender who offers a level of scheme versatility.”

Murphy, a 6-foot-5, 268-pound edge rusher, recorded 139 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and six pass breakups in 27 starts over three seasons in Clemson.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

